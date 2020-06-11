Covid-19: Youth unemployment in Africa a concern [Business Africa]

The continent is experiencing a sharp rise in unemployment due to covid-19, with young people the hardest hit according to the International Labour Organization.

One of the main consequences of the coronavirus is also its impact on youth employment, according to the latest report of the International Labour Organization.

In Africa, there has been a drop in the number of working hours, which will continue over the next few months according to the latest outlook.

The informal sector, which is the most affected by this situation, risks exploding in the long term. These figures are already very worrying for the ILO.

WTO leadership race: The African candidates

Election at the head of the World Trade Organization, 4 African candidates for the post of Director General of the organization.

The process of appointing the seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organization launched earlier this week is continuing.

Several European, but also and above all African candidates who have never been appointed to the post are in the running, and have until 8 July to submit their applications.

Although the presidency is not rotational, there are calls for a director from the African continent.