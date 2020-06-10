Tackling racial, economic inequalities [Interview]

Angry African-Americans saying enough is enough. The death of a black man in the United States late May has ignited fury the world over.

George Floyd, died just minutes after a white police officer kept his knee around his neck for alleged forgery.

Private autopsy report indicates that the 46-year old died of cardiac arrest over lack of oxygen.An earlier report claimed that Floyd’s death had nothing to with officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.

The incident has sparked protests across several states and parts of Europe. Africa has joined the solidarity movement as Donald Trump vows to use military force to end the unrest. Injustices happen on the continent everyday. But this has moved millions. A similar occurrence in South Africa during COVID-19 lock-down also infuriated locals.

Whites coming out in their droves and saying that we cannot tolerate what has been happening to our black brothers.

On the interview, we hear what Africans really feel about the injustices meted out to black people and have a conversation with Nairobi- based professor at Law and an advocate for the High Courts of Kenya and Tanganyika, PLO Lumumba.