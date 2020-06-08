CAF to announce new strategy on continental competitions, Women's football and more update (Football Planet)

The general mobilization after the death of George Floyd has hit the football fraternity. Footballers joined the Black Lives Matters movement to stop racism, a scourge that pollutes the sport environment, particularly football.

We take a look at the the progressive development on women’s football in Africa. A Ugandan international, Jean Sseninde, is very committed in the fight against inequalities in football and for a greater consideration for women who practice this sport. We get more insight in the prervailing issues surrounding women’s football in Africa and possible solutions to these inequalities.

CAF is also pursuing solutions to the ongoing continental competitions. A decision will be arrived at that will see if there will be a possibility to end the season in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.