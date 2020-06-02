Nigerian artist uses graffiti to inspire youth

A Nigerian artist is aiming to inspire young people in his vicinity through graffiti art in a Lagos suburb. Fawas Adeoye, 28, has been painting for more than 12 years, creating backdrops for music videos to painting on canvasses.

“My graffiti art is strictly about educating people about and enlightening them. I see a lot of things happening in the environment, I feel like I’m in the right position to like educate people through my art and my craft. This is Mushin, this is where I stay and I feel like there’s a lot going on there, I need to like inspire people with my craft and that’s exactly what I am doing here”, he said.

The graffiti artist supports his passion by using spray cans from commissioned jobs. But sometimes he buys a few more spray cans to finish his personal projects.

I am like a voice and I don't need to be like tamed and like I need to be out there.

“Most people think we are psychos like we are war dogs you know; they think we don’t know what we are doing, and we are not like that. Art is about inspiring people and educating people about it you know and that’s basically what it is; There’s nothing like being violent or being a vandal or something, you know. This is art, it’s like a weapon to me, you can change people’s lives through art, and it has actually changed my own life, I’m like a role model to a lot of people here”, the Graffiti artist said.

Each aerosol spray costs about $2.6 in Lagos. The graffiti artist uses at least 12-15 cans on an average painting.

“The painting with the lady with the face mask is actually about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I feel like my voice needs to be heard because I am like a voice and I don’t need to be like tamed and like I need to be out there, I need to be unleashed”, Adeoye added.

As one of a new generation of Nigerian graffiti artists in Lagos, Fawas’ future certainly looks bright and promising.

AP