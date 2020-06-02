Derek Chauvin: police who forced George Floyd to breathe his last

44-year-old police officer Derek Chauvin is the man seen in a viral video holding his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. An action that many believe resulted in his death and the attendant public outrage.

He is for many the face symbolizing an evil rooted in American society. He was first fired and arrested a few days later and charged with third degree murder.

He is charged with third degree murder, which means without intent to kill, but with ‘perverse indifference.’ So it’s a little less than a murder charge, which would mean “yes, I did mean and move this person with intent to kill.”

One things is clear, the protesters are not satisfied with the degree of this charge as states across the country struggle to contain mass action that has often led to clashes with law enforcement officials.

In his 19-year career, Derek Chauvin had been the subject of 17 internal complaints, none of which resulted in any serious penalties. The accused was scheduled to appear in Hennepin County Court on Monday, but the hearing was postponed.

Combining the charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, he faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.