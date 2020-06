On the Punch newspaper, we find the headline Outrage as hoodlums rape, kill UNIBEN undergraduate in church. The story reads that State Police Command had commenced investigation into the death of a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa. The student who was in the church alone at night to read was raped and struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

