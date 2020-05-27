Coronavirus in Africa: 119,454 cases; 3,592 deaths; 48,607 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 27 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 119,454

Number of deaths = 3,592

Recoveries = 48,607

Active cases = 67,255

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,697

Angola – 70

Benin – 208

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 832

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 5,436

Cape Verde – 390

Central African Republic – 671

Chad – 700

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 487

DR Congo – 2,403

Djibouti – 2,468

Egypt – 18,756

Equatorial Guinea – 1,043

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 261

Ethiopia – 701

Gabon – 2,238

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 7,117

Guinea – 3,275

Guinea-Bissau – 1,178

Ivory Coast – 2,477

Kenya – 1,348

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 266

Libya – 77

Madagascar – 586

Malawi – 101

Mali – 1,077

Mauritania – 268

Mauritius – 334

Morocco – 7,577

Mozambique – 213

Namibia – 21

Niger – 952

Nigeria – 8,344

Rwanda – 339

Sao Tome and Principe – 441

Senegal – 3,161

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 754

Somalia – 1,711

South Africa – 24,264

South Sudan – 806

Sudan – 3,976

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 391

Tunisia – 1,051

Uganda – 253

Zambia – 920

Zimbabwe – 56

