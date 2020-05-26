Haute couture: DRC designer pulls of 3D show via Instagram LIVE

Impact of COVID -19 on fashion

In the era of physical and or social distancing, ‘normal’ human interaction has transited more to online platforms. Meetings, conferences and even musical shows have moved online, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment industry in Africa and across the world has been hit, maybe not as badly as for example sporting activities were, in the wake of strict limits in public gatherings.

Anifa Mvuemba – challenging the status quo, selling Congo

But over in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Congolese designer, Anifa Mvuemba, will not be bogged down by the rules. No physical models, no physically present audience, just a runway and 3D models doing the walk – location, online.

Social media (Instagram LIVE) played a crucial role for Hanifa collections in what has so far been a highly applauded display as they showcased their products to the world.

The May 22 show hosted on Instagram LIVE however had a deep Congolese and African touch to it. It was preceded by a short documentary on the DRC chronicling its resource wealth and well documented challenges.

“I want these pieces to tell a story of meaning. I want them to remind us to be intentional about what we create. Not for clout or for Instagram likes, but for the sake of meaning what we say by storytelling through our designs,” she said.

Interview with Vogue Elle

In an extensive interview with the Vogue Elle magazine, Anifa tells how the idea of a virtual show preceded the pandemic but also how the virus served as an added boost.

She said the work was dedicated to all African seamstresses who she tasked with thoroughly planning out their ideas. She explained the choice of Instagram and spoke on her views relative to the future of the couture industry.

“… carve out time to discover their voice before sharing it with the world. Creating is fun and we all love to do it, but the real work is in identifying who you want to be in this industry and whether or not your collections speak to that,” she added.

About Hanifa collection and virus impact

The site describes the collection as a contemporary Ready-to-Wear apparel line for Women Without Limits. Our collections in sizes 0-20 are feminine and chic.

Featuring an array of colors and textures that cater to the natural curves of a woman’s physique. We design for everyday extraordinary women like you who embody class while setting their own rules.

Operations are however impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a notice on the frontpage of their website reading: “Due to COVID-19, we are currently processing orders within 3 – 7 business days. Thank you for shopping with us during this time.”