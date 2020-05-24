Rama-done: Muslims observe 2020 Eid in Africa, across the world

May 24: 2020 Eid takes place in parts of Africa, the Muslim world

Eid festivities continues in other parts of Africa and across the Arab world, a day after much of West and East Africa observed the post-Ramadan fete.

The usually large colourful gatherings were largely reduced to physical distanced gathering of a few people in open places and in some cases in mosques – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the countries in Africa that observed festivities today include Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria across North Africa. South of the Sahara, the faithful in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Republic of Congo and Uganda are celebrating the day.

In Ghana for instance, government asked the faithful to pray at home whiles the national Imam delivers the sermon on national television. Muslims are not to follow the Imam via the TV since there is the need for a physical presence to follow an Imam.

In Nigeria, most states have bans on public gatherings in place except for a number of them especially across the Muslim north that eased restrictions for the faithful to pray in congregations but with strict adherence to social distancing and other anti-virus protocols.

President Buhari said he will observe the prayers at home. The official order from the leader of Muslims is for people to pray at home. Over in Senegal, President Macky Sall also said he was going to pray at home.

In South Africa, however, Muslims are fasting today and will celebrate Eid tomorrow, just like India; today is the 30th days of Ramadan in both countries.

African presidents share Eid messages

À l’occasion de la fin du mois de Ramadan, j’ai fait la prière de l’Aïd el-Fitr à ma résidence, dans le strict respect des mesures barrières. J’ai formulé des prières pour la santé et le bonheur de nos compatriotes ainsi que pour la paix dans notre pays. #COVID19CI pic.twitter.com/bkE4mdsBqB — Alassane Ouattara (@AOuattara_PRCI) May 23, 2020

Le Président de la République, Chef de l’Etat, SEM IssoufouMhm , a accompli samedi, 23 mai 2020, la prière de l’Aid El Fitr, à la Mosquée des Grandes Prières de #Niamey. Cette prière consacre la fin du mois béni de #Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/W5oBjxrXX8 — Présidence du Niger (PresidenceNiger) May 23, 2020

Mesures barrières anti #Covid_19: le Chef de l'Etat a accompli le rituel de la prière de l'Aid El Fitr à Koulouba, avec les membres du gouvernement et les ambassadeurs des pays musulmans accrédités au #Mali. pic.twitter.com/MhXF7PSAoP — Presidence Mali (@PresidenceMali) May 23, 2020

La fête de l’Aid El Fitr est un moment de fraternité religieuse, de réconciliation et de pardon qui nous unit dans notre foi et rappelle à tous que nous sommes un peuple solidaire et responsable. pic.twitter.com/5mDY58FUq8 — Alpha CONDÉ (@alphacondepresi) May 23, 2020

Eid-ul-Fitr Public Holidays pic.twitter.com/LCihTdprXw — State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB) May 23, 2020

May 23: Muslims across East and West Africa observe 2020 Eid

Muslims across East and West Africa are celebrating the post-Ramadan fete of Eid-ul-Fitr today (Saturday, May 23) despite a majority of Muslims nations observing the 30th day of fasting ahead of Eid on Sunday.

In Somalia, Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowment, Sheikh Nur Mohamed Hassan announced today’s Eid late Friday after eight people came forward testifying they have sighted the new moon in the vicinities of Mogadishu, the capital.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo also posted a video on Twitter congratulating Somalis at home and abroad on the completion of Ramadan. Reports say some Muslims in Ethiopia and Kenya are also observing festivities.

Across much of Muslim dominated West Africa, authorities officially declared today as Eid-ul-Fitr: from Niger to Senegal, Mali and The Gambia, the faithful have been asked to observe the Eid and not fast.

In Nigeria, the leader of Muslims – Sultan of Sokoto – declared Sunday as Day of Eid because there had been no local sighting of the moon.

But a number of people are critiquing the decision stressing that Nigeria could depend on neighbour Niger to declare Eid. A number of people aver that the authorities were only following an earlier May 24 declaration by Saudi Arabia.

‘Date discord and COVID -19 context

The “discord” about when to start or end Ramadan is not totally unexpected given that the start or completion depends on the sighting of a new moon.

The Islamic month has 29 or maximum 30 days. So on the 29th day of a month, if a new moon is sighted, a new moths sets in the following day; if not, the 30th day is observed.

At the end of the 29 or 30 days of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr which literally means “festival of breaking the fast” in Arabic. On the day, Muslims attend a special prayer at outdoor locations or mosques. The process consists of a short congregational prayer followed by a sermon.

After the prayer, they visit friends and relatives, give gifts especially to children, and make phone calls to distant relatives to exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak” or “Blessed Eid.”

The context of the COVID-19 pandemic has largely altered how the day is being observed. Some countries still have bans on gatherings and worship, hence Muslims are asked to observe the prayers at home.

In cases, where they are allowed to congregate, there is a strict enforcement of social distancing rules and persons are supposed to observe anti-virus protocols which include the wearing of masks and other hand hygiene practices.