Death and destruction as floods hit western Uganda

Thousands of Ugandans have been displaced from their homes after heavy rains hit the East African country.

Reports say the overflow of two rivers in western Uganda exacerbated the situation, causing buildings to submerge. A major hospital in western Kasese had partly been submerged according to the Red cross.

Betty Mbambu, flood victim spoke to the media: “I had just bought a plot. The flood came and washed away my property, cupboards, mattresses. Right now, we are here trying to see what things of ours we can dig out.

“We woke up and business and the property were destroyed. Right now we are trying to find the remaining properties (items) that could been buried in our house.”

The rains also led to damage of infrastructure, including roads, bridges and several farms were washed away.

In a related development in East Africa, floods have killed 65 people in Rwanda on Thursday and nearly 200 in Kenya last month.

Kasese floods death toll now 11 – Relief Web

The district and Uganda Red Cross authorities said the deceased included two students, and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, Lothorach Lokwang, attached to the Bwera-based Mountain Brigade.

At least 11 people have been confirmed dead following the new wave of floods that hit the Uganda-DR Congo border district Kasese on Thursday.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Kitholhu sub-county while the other two were killed in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council when floods washed them into River Lhubiriha, which burst its banks.

Also River Thako in the Town Council flooded.

The floods were as a result of River Lhubiriha, which borders Uganda and DR Congo along Kitholhu sub-county, in Bukonzo West Constituency. It burst its banks following the overnight torrential rains in Mt Rwenzori.

READ MORE – Deadly Kasese floods