Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The risks of ending COVID-19 lockdown in Africa [Morning Call]

By Amelia Nakitimbo

with RUTH LAGO

The Morning Call

African countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Senegal have started the process of ending lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictive measure have had adverse negative effects on the economy and livelihood, too, which led to protests, especially in South Africa. How can Africa save the economy but also protect lives from COVID-19?

France-based anesthetist, Dr. Marcel Guitoukoulou shared with Africanews the concerns of the health community on the negatives effects of ending lockdown when the virus is still in circulation on the continent.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..