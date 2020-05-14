The risks of ending COVID-19 lockdown in Africa [Morning Call]

African countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Senegal have started the process of ending lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictive measure have had adverse negative effects on the economy and livelihood, too, which led to protests, especially in South Africa. How can Africa save the economy but also protect lives from COVID-19?

France-based anesthetist, Dr. Marcel Guitoukoulou shared with Africanews the concerns of the health community on the negatives effects of ending lockdown when the virus is still in circulation on the continent.