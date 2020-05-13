Rajoelina hits back at Covid-organics detractors

The Morning Call
The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has countered criticisms on the effectiveness of Covid-organics, a remedy derived from artemisia.
In a television interview with France 24, Rajoelina pointed out that Madagascar has not recorded any COVID-19 related deaths, thanks to the local drug.
He called out his detractors for not believing that a remedy “capable of saving the world” is from Africa.
