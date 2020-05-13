Welcome to Africanews

Rajoelina hits back at Covid-organics detractors

By Amelia Nakitimbo

with RUTH LAGO

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has countered criticisms on the effectiveness of Covid-organics, a remedy derived from artemisia.

In a television interview with France 24, Rajoelina pointed out that Madagascar has not recorded any COVID-19 related deaths, thanks to the local drug.

He called out his detractors for not believing that a remedy “capable of saving the world” is from Africa.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

