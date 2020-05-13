COVID-19: Hoteliers in Burundi seek tax cuts

The Morning Call
Small hotels and guest houses have been heavily impacted by the new coronavirus pandemic.
This follows the closure of borders with neighbouring countries thus closing off clients such as tourists and business travellers.
The Burundian government has taken measures to ensure businesses stay afloat but these decisions have not taken into account taxes and fees levied on hoteliers.
