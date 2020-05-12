Vital Kamerhé trial to test DRC judicial system [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The trial of Vital Kamerhé opened on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Kinshasa. The ally and Chief of Staff of DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi is charged with embezzlement of public funds. He is expected to return to court on May 25.
This corruption trial is an unprecedented step in the judicial history of the country which has embarked on a major fight against corruption.
