DRC - Zambia boarder re-opens

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced Thursday the partial reopening for pedestrians, a border post with Zambia.This followed a day’s demonstration against this preventive measure taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators were protesting against the closure all land, air and sea borders by since 20 March by the government.

“As Kasumbalesa depends largely on products from southern African countries and also from Zambia, the population is having difficulty making a living,” explained the mayor, André Kapampa.

“Beginning Friday the pedestrian corridors will be open,” he said, adding that pedestrians will have to comply with preventive measures. This includes wearing of masks, temperature checks and social distancing.

Kasumbalesa has registered one case of Covid-19, from a Congolese man returning from Europe.

Congolese small-scale traders cross the border illegally at night, but controls along the border have been tightened over the past days, said civil society activist Pierre Mwepu.