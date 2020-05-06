Mixed reactions in Tanzania over gov't COVID-19 response

The debate over confirmed number of covid-19 cases continues in Tanzania. President John Magufuli on Sunday questioned the number of cases in his country, accusing the national laboratory of sabotage.

He has called for a probe. But on the streets of Dar es Salaam, some locals want proactiveness.

“The coronavirus epidemic shouldn’t be the reason for us not working, what is important is for our government to take strict measures especially on precautions for citizen to take. We need to be active for us to bring development in our country”, Dar es Salaam resident, said.

Others however concur with the government’s response to covid-19 in the East African nation.

“I totally agree with the initiative taken by our President, since he is making people feel less worried about this pandemic and lets us focus on praying so this disease can go away”, Kindamba Ally said.

On Monday May 4, the government suspended the director and a senior official of the national laboratory responsible for coronavirus testing after Magufuli denounced irregularities at the facility.

The health ministry formed a committee of nine experts to probe the laboratory testing system, the ministry said. Magufuli said he had secretly had animals tested positive for the virus.

The opposition has accused the government of hiding information and failing to take the disease seriously. As at Wednesday, May 6, Tanzania has recorded 480 confirmed cases, 16 deaths and 167 recoveries.

