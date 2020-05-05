Zimbabwe's troops not in Mozambique [Morning Call]

Are Zimbabwean troops fighting in Mozambique? The southern African country says no, debunking reports that it has deployed its military in neighboring Mozambique to fight an Islamic State (IS) insurgency.

According to Zimbabwe’s Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, there are no boots on the ground in Mozambique and there is in fact no plan. So where did the news come from and why did it spread almost like wildfire? We give you a quick background to the story between the two neighboring countries.

Last week, Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was on a one-day trip to Mozambique to meet President Filipe Nyusi. A communiqué released after the meeting acknowledged that instability in Mozambique was on the agenda. This comes indeed after Mozambique finally admitted that Al Shabaab, an ISIL-affiliated group is terrorizing the gas-rich northern province Cabo Delgado. So what is the nature of the situation here? And how does it affect both countries?

With Jerry Bambi this morning to help understand this is Kelvin Jakachira, a Zimbabwean political analyst.