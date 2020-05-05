Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Zimbabwe's troops not in Mozambique [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Are Zimbabwean troops fighting in Mozambique? The southern African country says no, debunking reports that it has deployed its military in neighboring Mozambique to fight an Islamic State (IS) insurgency.

According to Zimbabwe’s Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, there are no boots on the ground in Mozambique and there is in fact no plan. So where did the news come from and why did it spread almost like wildfire? We give you a quick background to the story between the two neighboring countries.

Last week, Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was on a one-day trip to Mozambique to meet President Filipe Nyusi. A communiqué released after the meeting acknowledged that instability in Mozambique was on the agenda. This comes indeed after Mozambique finally admitted that Al Shabaab, an ISIL-affiliated group is terrorizing the gas-rich northern province Cabo Delgado. So what is the nature of the situation here? And how does it affect both countries?

With Jerry Bambi this morning to help understand this is Kelvin Jakachira, a Zimbabwean political analyst.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..