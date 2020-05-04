COVID-19 in Ramadan: Free bread for residents of Senegal capital

Some residents in the Senegalese capital Dakar are having bread delivered to their home during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, free of charge.

The “Jaayma Mburu” project loosely translated to mean “Sell me bread”, was launched by Senegal’s Ministry of Trade with local bakeries to spare people from queues and exposure to the coronavirus.

“This project allows us to avoid spreading the virus. We are trying to take as few risks as possible and we are encouraging people to stay home.

“We have a certain elite who have been used for many years to having bread, croissants and a lot of things delivered during Ramadan. Today, this product is accessible to everyone,” Bamba Lô, co-founder of Paps said of the project.

Since a lockdown was imposed due to the virus spread, some residents have been able to dial the numbers of four delivery companies and have their bread brought to them, without paying only for the price of the baguette, generally around 20 cents.

“With this virus, I don’t even dare to go to the market, let alone a bakery. Didn’t you see the rush? There’s too much hustle and bustle. That’s what I avoid. And I avoid it for the kids, too. That’s why I chose to work with this gentleman, who delivers me directly to my home,” one beneficiary said.

Free deliveries will end with Ramadan, but the profession is building up its own fleet of vehicles to enable the JaayMa Mburu project to continue during the fight against the pandemic.

