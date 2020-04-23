Welcome to Africanews

Scores troop to receive COVID-Organics, Madagascar cure for virus

By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Madagascar

Citizens in Madagascar on Thursday thronged to receive COVID-Organics, the local herbal remedy said to prevent and cure coronavirus.

President Andry Rajoelina launched the cure earlier this week disclosing that it had cured two patients. He said it was to be distributed for free to citizens and for all school going children. Schools reopened on Wednesday across the country.

“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Madagascar,” the president said.

When I discovered this drink, I hesitated as a parent. I said to myself: 'How come the sick people don't drink it, and why do we make students drink it?' I hesitated a lot.

The AFP news agency showed scores of people queuing for the remedy, taking fortions from officials wearing protective gear.

“The president said this remedy cures and we trust him so we drink it,” one woman who received her dose told the media.

“When I discovered this drink, I hesitated as a parent. I said to myself: ‘How come the sick people don’t drink it, and why do we make students drink it?’ I hesitated a lot,” another citizen quizzed.

Meanwhile, scientists have warned against the purported cure stressing that there is currently no cure for the virus. President Rajoelina disclosed that a fellow African president has since hailed Madagascar for the discovery.

“Excellent discussion with the President Tshisekedi of DRC who congratulates us on the improved traditional Covid-Organics remedy.

“Africa is united and develops solutions against COVID-19 thanks to its natural heritage. The Malagasy are by the side of their brothers,” he posted on Twitter. He held a video conference with the Congolese leader on Wednesday.

