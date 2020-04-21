Nigeria coronavirus: Cases hit 665, govt apologizes for Kyari burial violations

April 21: Cases at 665, Kano climbing, Abba Kyari funeral gaffe apology

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases were reported with a total of thirty-eight new cases. The tally of which were as follows: 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 each in Borno

and Abia and a case each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti. Discharged: 188, Deaths: 22.

Kano state thus becomes the new “poster boy” of the virus with a tally that stands at 59 behind FCT’s 89 and Lagos’ 376. The state is currently under lockdown as a measure to curtail spread of the virus, one death has so far been registered.

A media aide to the state governor bemoaned on Twitter how a section of the population continued to flout stay at home regulations. His post in Hausa indicated that the violators included the rich and poor alike.

What SGF Boss Mustapha said about violations at Abba Kyari’s funeral

“The #PTFCOVID19 (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) recognizes, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messaging to Nigerians, at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

“These principles for emphasis, include: i. the guidance provided on mass gatherings; ​ii. social distancing; ​iii. Personal Hygiene; and ​iv. restriction of movements.

“Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the #PTFCOVID19 to combat the pandemic.”

He was speaking at the daily briefing of the Task Force in Abuja on Monday. The lack of observance of necessary rules at Kyari’s burial in Abuja drew the ire of Nigerians who questioned government’s commitment to containment of the virus. The NCDC also bemoaned the infractions.

April 20: Cases at 627, Borno records case, Adeboye’s prophecy

As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria, the NCDC reported. The figure included eighty-six new cases from the previous figure of 541. The tally of discharged people stood at 170 with deaths at 21.

The new cases included 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno. Jigawa and Borno becoming the latest states to record cases.

Meanwhile, reactions continue to trail the death of Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff who succumbed to COVID-19 last Friday. He was buried on Saturday (April 18) with the event attracting critique over the lack of observance of social distancing.

A number of Ministers have been sharing condolence messages and testimonies of the kind-hearted person that the deceased was. Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said Kyari was his best man when he wedded.

Minister of Power Fashola celebrated the memory of Kyari who he said had paid the ultimate price while serving Nigeria. The football federation in a statement referred to him as a colossus.

Meanwhile, a renowned preacher general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, says Nigeria will recover from COVID-19 before the rest of the world.

Enoch Adeboye, in a broadcast to church members on Sunday, said Nigeria has begun its journey to normalcy. “I believe that I have good news for us. I believe that the journey to normalcy has started,” Adeboye said.

“I am believing God that your pastors will soon return to their normal duties probably at most, I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus name.

“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden. It might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will give all the glory to God.” He encouraged members to continue to maintain basic hygiene and avoid non-essential travel.

April 18: Abba Kyari succumbs to COVID -19

A top aide to Nigerian president has died from COVID-19, the president’s spokesperson confirmed in the early hours of Saturday.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” a statement from spokesman Garba Shehu read in part.

Abba Kyari, had been diagnosed with coronavirus which he is believed to have contracted whiles on official duty in Germany. He was transferred from the capital Abuja to Lagos for medical care.

A Reuters report of March 24 described Kyari, who is in his 70s, as “an important figure in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and his illness could have ramifications for the running of the country.

