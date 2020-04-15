Buhari extends lockdown; Nigeria faults Guangdong govt over racism row

Nigeria has announced a two-week extension of containment measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states.

So far the country has as of April 13 recorded 323 cases of the coronavirus which has brought businesses and others essential services to a halt.

“With this in mind, and after carefully reviewing the briefings and the report of the presidential task force and the various options proposed, it has become necessary to extend the current travel restrictions in the Lagos and Ogun states as well as in the FCT (federal capital territory) for a further 14 days starting on Monday 13 april 2020 at 11:59 pm. I therefore once again ask you to work with the government in this fight. “

Since March 31, the capital Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states have had to adopt strict restriction measures and have closed their borders, disrupting food distribution chains.

According to the government, aid has been unable to calm the hunger and anger of the population as riots, burglaries and criminal acts have increased sharply in the last 24 hours.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, Nigeria’s COVID-19 statistics had reached 362 confirmed cases, (19 new), 99 discharged with 11 deaths.

Of the 19 cases, 14 were recorded in Lagos, 2 in Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom

and Edo states. Cases in Lagos now stands at 204, 58 in Abuja with 20 in Osun completing the three most impacted list. So far 20 states have recorded cases out of the 36 states.

Federal govt faults Guangdong govt

Meanwhile the Minister of Foreign Affairs has addressed recent racist reports emanating from China stressing that the provincial government that oversees the city of Guangzhou, epicenter of the attacks, could have handled the situation better.

According to Geoffrey Onyeama, the failure of authorities to inform embassies of their activities: “If the authorities in Guangzhou had informed the African consulates that this was the situation, theses were the measures that we are putting in place… it could have been a joint effort.

“And that mutual suspicion would not have been there and that led to counter narratives and exacerbated the situation.” He also cited distressing images of Chinese business people who barred blacks from using their premises, according to him it evoked memories of apartheid South Africa.

He however lauded the central authority for declaring their zero tolerance for discrimination. He narrated how a number of Nigerians were affected in the episode before stressing the resolve of the government to protect the rights of all Nigerians anywhere in the world.

The Nigerian government takes very seriously the issue of the human rights and well being of Nigerians anywhere and everywhere in the world. Any issue in this regards, the Nigerian government considers it an absolute obligation to intervene to assure the rights and dignity of Nigerians are protected,” he stressed.