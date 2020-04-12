Kenya: Easter mass held in empty Nairobi church

Nairobi’s main Catholic church was empty Sunday as faithful endure coronavirus lockdown.

A modest Easter Sunday service was held by a small group of Clergymen in the Kenyan capital.

“The COVID-19 virus has disrupted our social life in general and more so we are feeling it as a church because you realize that our Christians cannot join us because we are observing the social distances and we are also of course trying to make sure that we cooperate with the government. So we have observed all that and as you can see it has really affected us of course in a negative way but we know we are pursuing a particular good”, said Father Simon Peter of the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family.

Father Simon Peter told the Associated Press that three people were there to help with the singing.

The East African nation has 191 confirmed cases and reported 7 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally as at 11:00 GMT Sunday.

