Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Zimbabwe re-introduces USD [Business Africa]

Zimbabwe re-introduces USD [Business Africa]
By Africanews

Business Africa

*Zimbabwe has re-introduced the US dollar, which was banned in June last year along with other foreign currencies.

*

It is now being used in domestic transactions as a move to help alleviate the economic crisis deepened by Coronavirus pandemic.

For more, we hear from economist Vince Musewe, joining us from Harare, Zimbabwe.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..