Zimbabwe re-introduces USD [Business Africa]

Business Africa
*Zimbabwe has re-introduced the US dollar, which was banned in June last year along with other foreign currencies.
It is now being used in domestic transactions as a move to help alleviate the economic crisis deepened by Coronavirus pandemic.
For more, we hear from economist Vince Musewe, joining us from Harare, Zimbabwe.
