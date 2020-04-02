Coronavirus in Africa: 6,400 cases; 229 deaths, 505 recoveries

There are now more than over 6,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 2

Confirmed cases = 6,400

Number of deaths = 229

Recoveries = 505

Infected countries = 49

Virus-free countries = 5

North Africa

Algeria – 847

Egypt – 779

Libya – 10

Morocco – 638

Tunisia – 394

Virus-free = None

West Africa

Benin – 13

Burkina Faso – 282

Cape Verde – 6

The Gambia – 4

Ghana – 195

Guinea – 30

Guinea-Bissau – 9

Ivory Coast – 190

Liberia – 6

Mauritania – 6

Mali – 31

Nigeria- 174

Niger – 74

Senegal – 190

Sierra Leone – 2

Togo – 36

Virus-free = Zero

Central Africa

Cameroon – 233

Central African Republic – 6

Chad – 7

Congo-Brazzaville – 22

DR Congo – 123

Equatorial Guinea – 15

Gabon – 18

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Angola – 8

Botswana – 4

Eswatini – 9

Madagascar – 57

Mozambique – 10

Namibia – 14

South Africa – 1,380

Zambia – 36

Zimbabwe – 8

Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Burundi – 2

Djibouti – 33

Eritrea – 18

Ethiopia – 29

Kenya – 81

Mauritius – 161

Rwanda – 82

Seychelles – 10

Somalia – 5

Sudan – 7

Tanzania – 20

Uganda – 44

Virus-free = South Sudan