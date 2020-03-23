COVID-19: Africanews journalist Ronald Kato on travel ban [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Uganda has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Its Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng said the confirmed case is that of a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived in the country on Saturday.
The virus has been relatively slow to reach Africa but has now spread to at least 43 of the continent’s 54 countries. In response, many African countries are imposing travel restrictions and complete lockdown. The republic of Congo which hosts our studios is one of those countries.
Our Ugandan journalist Ronald Kato is caught up in this as he remains in Kampala, unable to return to work in Congo. He joins us on the show narrating the situation there and his ordeal
up next
Most read
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
COVID-19: Makoko residents in Lagos divided over good hygienic practices
Go to video
COVID-19: DRC's Virunga National park shuts to public
Go to video
COVID-19: Rihanna gifts $5m to US, Caribbean, Africa
Go to video
COVID-19: Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases
01:05
Guinea's Conde addresses coronavirus after voting in contested referendum
Go to video
Africa's handful coronavirus-free nations: Libya, Mali, Lesotho etc.