COVID-19: Africanews journalist Ronald Kato on travel ban [The Morning Call]

Uganda has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Its Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng said the confirmed case is that of a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived in the country on Saturday.

The virus has been relatively slow to reach Africa but has now spread to at least 43 of the continent’s 54 countries. In response, many African countries are imposing travel restrictions and complete lockdown. The republic of Congo which hosts our studios is one of those countries.

Our Ugandan journalist Ronald Kato is caught up in this as he remains in Kampala, unable to return to work in Congo. He joins us on the show narrating the situation there and his ordeal