Ivory Coast: Is Amadou Gon Coulibaly the RHDP's ideal candidate?

By Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Ivory Coast’s ruling RHDP party will now look to Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the current Prime Minister, as it’s candidate for the October presidential election.

Coulibaly, 61, who has spent his entire career in the shadow of President Alassane Ouattara has been a senior civil servant and a former Minister of Agriculture. He was trained in France and, like his mentor, is well versed in international financial circuits.

So, with seven months to go before the presidential elections, what should we think of this nomination?

Political analyst, André Sylvère Konan, tells us more.

