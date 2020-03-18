ECOWAS mediation mission to Guinea postponed due to coronavirus [Morning Call]

Concerns have been raised over Guinea’s political future as ECOWAS postpones its mediation mission to Guinea indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

ECOWAS was meant to amongst other things, convince President Alpha Condé not to run for a possible third term – a situation that could possibly plunge the nation and sub-region into violence.

We discuss with African Information Club president, Louis Keumayou, 4 days before the disputed referendum and legislative elections scheduled for Sunday 22 March.