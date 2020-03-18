Welcome to Africanews

ECOWAS mediation mission to Guinea postponed due to coronavirus [Morning Call]

By Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Concerns have been raised over Guinea’s political future as ECOWAS postpones its mediation mission to Guinea indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

ECOWAS was meant to amongst other things, convince President Alpha Condé not to run for a possible third term – a situation that could possibly plunge the nation and sub-region into violence.

We discuss with African Information Club president, Louis Keumayou, 4 days before the disputed referendum and legislative elections scheduled for Sunday 22 March.

