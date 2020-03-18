Coronavirus: Rwanda bans night clubs; strict guidelines for hotels etc.

The coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt life across the world. The disruption is gathering steam in African countries that have recorded cases as compared to for example Italy where the entire country is almost in a lockdown.

The impact on gatherings is an area that most African governments have moved to control. Kenya has barred public gatherings after recording its index case. Uganda and other countries are calling for less gatherings.

Our main coronavirus hub is seized with major developments around the epidemic. This piece will focus on the impact on entertainment and other cultural events.

Rwanda issues hospitality guidelines

Rwanda Development Board has written to managers and owners of hospitality establishments reminding them of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Business that fall under the hospitality establishment include: Hotels, accommodation entities, restaurants, bars, pubs and night clubs. The release dated March 18, 2020 was signed by RDB CEO, Clare Akamanzi.

The three-point guidelines were as follows:

Install hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers in all establishments.

Entertainment activities have to be temporarily stopped (live bands, DJs, night clubs, pool table games etc) until further notice.

Customers in restaurants should be served seated and should strictly observe at least one-meter distance.

Rwanda also announced fixed prices for certain basic commodities amid price-gouging by traders. Across Africa, people seeking to stock food for any eventualities and traders seeking undue profit have caused prices of commodities to spike.

South African choir joins corona combat

The Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa are making waves on social media with a song preaching effective prevention methods for the coronavirus.

In a 1 minute 6 seconds video, the group in brightly coloured traditional dresses dance whiles advising people on the rampaging virus. The track titled “We’ve Got this – Fight against Coronavirus / COVID-19” advices as follows:

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

Don’t go to the doctor, just call

Don’t panic, we will beat corona

Don’t spread rumours

The song is in a local dialect with English translations blended in seamlessly. The choir is famous for its animated performance at the 2019 finals of America’s Got Talent. It gained Twitter traction after it was shared by Director-General of the World Health Organization, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Entertainers react to virus

Ghana’s Manifest

In these turbulent times, we need voices of reason. manifestive posits 3 key things for all of us ??.



Thank you, Amet.

Nigeria’s Asa

Sierra Leone’s Mos B

African stars cancel global tours

A number of African entertainers are announcing suspension of their planned shows over the coronavirus outbreak. One such is Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, who via social media announced the postponement of his planned Europe tour that was set to kick off on Friday.

“CORONA VIRUS, We have Postponed My EUROPE TOUR…New Dates will be Announced Soon….#SafetyFirst,” he posted on Instagram. He was scheduled to perform in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany and Sweden.

Nigerian star Davido also announced the cancellation of a North America tour he said has sold-out stressing that the right thing to do was to cancel and protect the health and safety of patrons.

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he said in a tweet.

I'm saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!

Trevor Noah says “bye” to live audiences

Trevor sings a tribute to The Daily Show studio audience: goodbye, stay well, and we'll see you soon ?

Ghanaian rapper ‘preaches’ prevention