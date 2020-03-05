Welcome to Africanews

Mali: prominent Islamic cleric stirrs up tension [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

There has been a turn of events in Mali over Imam Dicko, former president of the Islamic High Council of Mali and political godfather. Dicko is reported to have been court summoned for criticizing the government in a speech last weekend in Bamako.

But his supporters in thousands took to the streets to prevent him from appearing before the prosecutor on Tuesday prompting the subsequent withdrawal of the summons.

So what is the issue here with Dicko, his supporters and the Malian government?

The Morning Call







