A nursing home in China uses robots to protect elderly from virus

A robot assists the elderly without the risk of being infected with the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China. It’s called Temi. The elderly are more vulnerable to the virus, so some retirement homes have taken measures.

Temi is an assisted technological solution helping the elderly and relieving the work of healthcare personnel. The robot also helps to preserve the health of seniors as much as possible while remaining close to their families through video calls.

‘‘Due to the recent outbreak, we’ve banned families from visiting our nursing home since the beginning of the Lunar New Year. But of course, our elderly residents would feel depressed when they can’t meet their families. With the help of this robot, they can make video calls, so families can still communicate with the elderly face to face without being physically present”, staff member, Wong Ka Cheong said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a lot of disruption to daily life in Hong Kong.

Many schools have closed and people were advised to avoid social activities. But thanks to this robot, some families feel reassured.

“The senior center bought a robot, so I can meet my mom. Sometimes I notice that she forgot to put on her dentures, I can immediately ask the nurses to remind her. It’s easier when we can see each other. But just calling on the phone may not be so accurate, but when I see her, it’s safer to know that she’s okay”, Leung Miu Chia relative of a senior woman said.

Invented by a company in Tel Aviv, Israel, Temi can remind residents to perform their daily tasks , such as washing their hands and exercising, thanks to its voice guidance function.

