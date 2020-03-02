UN envoy in Libya Ghassan Salame resigns

Please select your experience
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
01:00
C.A.R: MINUSCA officials accused of inflaming crisis [No Comment]
01:27
South Sudan's Kiir, Machar agree to form unity government
07:11
International community calls for investigation into Cameroon village massacre [Morning Call]
Go to video
Ethiopia-Egypt dam dispute: Pompeo says deal could be reached 'in months'
Go to video
East Africa locust infestation: U.N. warns of looming catastrophe
06:08
Libyan crisis: Has Africa been sidelined? [Spotlight]