Queen Sono: Netflix premiers first African series

Netflix launches its first original series “made in Africa”. It’s a spy story called “Queen Sono” starring South African actress Pearl Thusi.

“I’ve always been the face of a strong black African woman. It’s not new to me, but I now represent a character on the screen who I think reflects all the women in Africa who are strong black African women”, the lead actor said.

Directed by South African director Kagiso Lediga, the six episode series tell the tale of intelligence officer Queen Sono, who is probing a dangerous political-criminal network and the murder of her mother.

“I think there are so many stories and so many great filmmakers on the continent. I can’t wait to see what’s next”, Lediga said.

In a cultural world overwhelmed by American productions, Queen Sono’s little African window on the world was greeted with great enthusiasm in South Africa’s largest city.

“It’s absolutely exciting. Shooting was an honour, to be here, to be… to be seen and to experience being part of the world. 190 countries, we’re coming for you baby, we’re coming for you. I’m absolutely honored”, actor Chi Mhende said.

Sho Madjozi is a singer and says such platforms opens more doors for African tallents on the world stage.

“Every time something happens to Africans like Queen Sono coming on Netflix or I get some kind of recognition abroad, it opens the doors for the next artists’‘, she said.

The production has toured in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa. According to Netflix’s Africa manager Dorothy Ghettuba, the American online platform that hopes to win new subscribers on the continent is already working on other African TV series.

AFP