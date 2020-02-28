Guinea to vote on new constitution Sunday

Guineans will head to the polls to adopt a new constitution on Sunday March 1.

This comes after months of protests ignited by charges seen as a move by President Alpha Conde to hung unto power.

According to the government, the draft constitution will among other things, codify gender equality, ban female circumcision and under-age marriage.

However, critics fear the real motive is to reset presidential term limits that will allow 81- year old Conde to run for a third term in office later this year. His tenure ends in December.

Guineans have been protesting en masse since mid-October which has led to the death of 30 protesters and a police officer, according to AFP.

The vote will be held alongside parliamentary elections. There are growing concern about fairness on Sunday’s constitutional referendum.

Major political parties are boycotting the twin polls. Previously, they have tried to stop them from taking place.

AFP