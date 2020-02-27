DRC: army captures rebel-militia stronghold [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Another FARDC victory over the Mai-Mai militias. After two days of fighting, the command of operations Sokola 2 in South Kivu claims to have recovered the headquarters of the militia in the forest.
We talk about it with Patrice Citera, correspondent for Africanews in Kinshasa, the capital.
