DR Congo seeks to lift former president Kabila’s immunity over alleged war crimes

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has taken a historic step by officially requesting the removal of parliamentary immunity for former President Joseph Kabila, citing serious allegations including war crimes and support for armed rebellion.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba announced that the Congolese military prosecutor has submitted a formal request to the Senate to lift Kabila’s immunity. As a former head of state, Kabila holds the status of senator for life, which currently protects him from prosecution.

Authorities claim to have evidence implicating Kabila in “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the massacres of civilians and soldiers,” particularly through alleged support for the M23 rebel group. M23 has been active in North Kivu, where its offensives have destabilized the region and displaced millions.

Joseph Kabila ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019. He left the country in late 2023 and has been residing primarily in South Africa. Recently, he expressed a desire to return to the DRC and contribute to resolving the crisis in the east. He denies all allegations leveled against him.

The timing of this legal move is significant. It coincides with ongoing peace efforts between the DRC and Rwanda—accused of backing M23—under U.S. mediation, with a peace agreement expected by May 2. Meanwhile, the Congolese government has suspended Kabila’s political party, the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), and threatened to seize assets belonging to him and his associates.

Kabila’s allies view the legal action as politically motivated. Ferdinand Kambere, PPRD’s permanent secretary, accused President Félix Tshisekedi’s administration of trying to block Kabila’s return to the political scene. He further argued that the current leadership bears responsibility for the spiraling conflict in the east.

This political escalation comes amid worsening violence in eastern DRC, where clashes between government forces and M23 rebels have left around 3,000 people dead and nearly 7 million displaced since the beginning of 2025.

If the Senate approves the request, it could pave the way for an unprecedented trial of a former Congolese head of state on charges of war crimes, potentially marking a turning point in the country’s fight against impunity.