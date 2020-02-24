Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast coach quits [Football Planet]

Football Planet

Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifier campaign may have been thrown in jeopardy with the sudden departure of coach Ibrahim Kamara.

Also on the program, CAF club competitions- the Champions League and the Confederation Cup enter their quarterfinal stage. We have the complete list of fixtures as giants prepare to settle old scores.

These and more stories on Football Planet.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet

