Ivory Coast coach quits [Football Planet]

Football Planet
Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifier campaign may have been thrown in jeopardy with the sudden departure of coach Ibrahim Kamara.
Also on the program, CAF club competitions- the Champions League and the Confederation Cup enter their quarterfinal stage. We have the complete list of fixtures as giants prepare to settle old scores.
These and more stories on Football Planet.
01:49
2019 CAF Super Cup final: Egypt's Zamalek beat Tunisia's Esperance
04:52
Football: Congo to boost national selections
01:02
Audit report unearths gross misappropriation of funds at CAF
04:18
CAF inter club quarter finalists known
Go to video
FIFA says Samoura's 6-month CAF mission 'successfully completed'
Go to video
AFCON must be played every 4 years for 'more impact' - FIFA president