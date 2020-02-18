Trial of Lesotho's first lady for rival's alleged murder adjourns

The trial of Lesotho’s first lady for the alleged killing of Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane’s ex-wife has been adjourned to March 17.

Maesaiah Thabane appeared in court in Maseru on Tuesday as the court seeks further investigations.

“Your case is still under investigation and is still awaiting direction from the Attorney General with regard to your co-accused being charged. Your case will be heard next on 17 March 2020”, said magistrate, Thamae Thamae.

In 2017, Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was gunned down near her home, just two days before the Prime Minister was sworn into office.

The premier and his then wife were engaged in a bitter divorce. Two months later, Thabane assumed office and married 43-year old Maesaiah.

Last week, the first lady was charged in connection with the murder of her rival.

His husband, the 80-year old Prime Minister, was also questioned last month. It follows an investigation revealing that communication records from the day of the murder flagged his cell phone number.

His ruling All Basotho Convention party has been piling pressure for him to step down. Thabane has agreed to resign on grounds of his advanced age. But he’s yet to give a date for his exit.

AFP