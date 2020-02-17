Welcome to Africanews

Will you marry a total stranger? [This is culture]

The search for true love seems to be getting increasingly hard by the day.

Its scarcity has pushed some people to try unconventional ways to find the 21st century treasure.

While some have resorted to online dating, asking friends and family for help in searching for “the one”, others have taken to matchmakers.

Relationship experts have designed ways to help such singles find their heartbeats.

Claudia Nsono spoke with Paula Quinshee, one of the matchmakers of Married at First Sight South Africa, to find out whether the show is what critics have called “a social experiment gone wrong”.

Take a look!

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

