The Morning Call
Cameroon's Bikutsi dance [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi
1 hour ago
The Morning Call
A look at the Bikutsi dance from Cameroon
Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]
Boycott, violence in Cameroon's legislative vote [Morning Call]
07:38
Can AU find solutions to rising insecurity? [The Morning Call]
Cameroon votes under tension
01:34
Anglophone regions tense as Cameroon parties campaign for Feb. 9 vote
01:29
Cameroonian student in China is first African to get coronavirus
The Morning Call
The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
Post your comment on Twitter with
#themorningcall
Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
Email us on
morningcall @africanews.com
Leave a voice message
here
For more details on how to contribute, click here.
Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]
Boycott, violence in Cameroon's legislative vote [Morning Call]
07:38
Can AU find solutions to rising insecurity? [The Morning Call]
Cameroon votes under tension
01:34
Anglophone regions tense as Cameroon parties campaign for Feb. 9 vote
01:29
Cameroonian student in China is first African to get coronavirus
On the same subject
FOOTBALL PLANET
11:56
FIFA to lure CAF on Afcon frequency
THE MORNING CALL
05:18
Legislative election campaigns begin in Cameroon [The Morning Call]
SPORT
01:18
Cameroonian striker Toko Ekambi joins Lyon on loan from Villarreal
NEWS
01:22
Year-old Cameroonian twins return home after separation surgery in France
THIS IS CULTURE
01:58
Bikutsi: Cameroon's hyper-erotic dance giving women an artistic 'voice'
FOOTBALL PLANET
12:03
Disunited Union Sportive of Douala
More stories
Uganda
Panic as locusts reach Uganda, Tanzania
Ivory Coast
Coronavirus: AU asks countries not to prevent citizens from returning home
Gambia
Jammeh's Gambia country house partly gutted by forest fire
