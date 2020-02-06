Libyans live in deep fear

It’s been ten months since fighting begun tearing Libya apart. Two rival authorities are jostling for power. For many Libyans, their fate is no longer in their hands.

‘‘We notice that in any tragedy that falls on Libya, from murdering children to all the aggression that the war criminal Haftar (military strongman Khalifa Haftar) is doing with all the support he is getting, we notice that Turkey is expressing the anger amongst the Libyan people”, Adnan al-Ghazali, said.

For Ibrahim Abu Shaira, “Speeches and rhetoric words do not work with these arrogant people. Yet politics and force go together. Some people say that nobody can reject a political solution, but there needs to be force protecting this political solution, you need force and inciting fear within the enemy to frighten him. This is something essential in order to win at negotiations, even in the west they agree with this concept.”

Speeches and rhetoric words do not work with these arrogant people.

To make matters worse for an already chaotic situation in the country, many foreign countries are involved in the conflict.

In addition to UN recognition and support from Qatar, Fayez al-Sarraj’s GNA has just obtained military support from Turkey.

Khalifa Haftar, for his part, is supported by Russia. The Kremlin has denied this.

Moscow is suspected of sending Russian mercenaries, belonging to the private Russian security company Wagner to support pro-Haftar forces.

AFP