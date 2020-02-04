Nigeria puts in effect increase on VAT [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the finance bill that puts an increase on Value Added Tax.
A new VAT rate of 7.5 percent became effective with the signing. It was raised by 7.5 percent from 5 percent previously charged.
