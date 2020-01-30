Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa Free Trade Area update [Business]

Amelia Nakitimbo

The Morning Call

With just five months left to the historic opening of borders across Africa to allow for free movement of people, goods and services, what is the progress so far?

Cameroon is the latest nation to ratify the free trade agreement, bringing the number of countries that are backing this treaty to 29.

The Central African country’s move advances the current market size to slightly over 404 million people. The overall continental market size is valued at 1.2 billion as per the 2017 population figures.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..