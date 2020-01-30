Africa Free Trade Area update [Business]

With just five months left to the historic opening of borders across Africa to allow for free movement of people, goods and services, what is the progress so far?

Cameroon is the latest nation to ratify the free trade agreement, bringing the number of countries that are backing this treaty to 29.

The Central African country’s move advances the current market size to slightly over 404 million people. The overall continental market size is valued at 1.2 billion as per the 2017 population figures.