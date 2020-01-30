38 killed in new rebel attacks in eastern DRC [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
38 people were killed and dozens injured following suspected militia attack in Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Militiamen have responded with a series of massacres against civilians since the Congolese troops commenced a military operation against armed groups in October.
Africanews correspondent Gael Mpoyo updates us on the situation.
