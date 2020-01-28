Photos: Eritrean attire on show as 62nd Grammy honours Nipsey Hussle, Bryant

Eritrea made a strong showing at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. It was all thanks to one man, the late Nipsey Hussle.

A-list artists including John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill paid tribute to Nipsey along with NBA star Kobe Bryant who died earlier on Sunday in a helicopter mishap.

Larger than life photos of the two was projected in a screen after a tribute performance in honour of Nipsey. The performance was high on Eritrean culture as most of the dancers spotted Eritrean traditional attire.

#Eritrea: ‘Paying homage to Nipsey Hussle on music’s biggest night – grammy – John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG hit the stage to deliver an all-star performance while wearing habesha traditional outfits.’ pic.twitter.com/jhXuDgbWHR — ???????? ?. ????? (@befeqe) January 27, 2020

John legend was dressed in one such attire. An all white dress with elaborate embroidery. The attires known as habesha outfits are common to people in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Hussle scooped the an award which was received on the night by his family. His collaboration with Hit-Boy won the award for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle.”

He who was shot dead early 2019 at age 33, and had received three posthumous nominations for the Grammys. The much-loved rapper celebrated in Eritrea, Ethiopia and across the African continent lost the 2019 prize for Best Rap Album to Cardi B.

John Legend performs during a tribute in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled performs during a tribute in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

The family of the late Nipsey Hussle, Emani Asghedom, from left, Samantha Smith, Lauren London and Margaret Boutte arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lauren London, from left, Margaret Boutte, Samiel Asghedom, Emani Asghedom, on behalf of Nipsey Hussle, and Hit-Boy accept the award for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Kirk Franklin, left, and DJ Khaled perform during a tribute in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)