Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia agree 2020 Joint Plan of Action after Asmara summit

Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali have agreed a joint plan of action for this year after the third edition of a tripartite summit in Asmara.

The three leaders met for discussions on Monday in what the Eritrean information ministry said were “candid and extensive discussions on the situations in their respective countries.”

The statement by the ministry said the three nations reaffirmed their commitment to the September 2018 deal signed in Asmara with a view to consolidating it and expanding it across the Horn of Africa.

What is in the Joint Plan of Action for 2020?

Consolidating peace, stability and security.

Promoting economic and social development.

Bolstering efforts to foster effective regional cooperation.

The statement expatiated further: “On the security front, the three leaders formulated a comprehensive plan to combat and neutralize the common threats they face, including terrorism, arms and human trafficking and drugs smuggling.

“Regarding economic and social development, they agreed to prioritize the mobilization of their bountiful human and natural resources; build, modernize and interface their infrastructure and develop their productive and service sectors.

“They also expressed their appreciation for, and their readiness to cooperate with, their friends and partners, on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

“The three leaders agreed to closely consult with their Brothers, Heads of State, for the realization of the aspiration of their peoples for effective Horn of Africa,” it concluded.

September 2018 – First summit was held in Asmara where a deal was signed

November 2018 – Second summit was held in Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar

In 2019 – Afwerki and Abiy exchanged visits, Afwerki visited Somalia

January 2020 – Third summit holds in Asmara