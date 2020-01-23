Seychelles could be on the brink of overtourism [Travel]

The Morning Call
The Seychelles – the Indian Ocean archipelago, a chain of 115 islands, is a byword for luxury holidays, Instagram-perfect beaches and has gained a reputation as a honeymoon destination
High-end tourism, from Europe mainly, helped pull the Seychelles from the brink of financial ruin after the 2008 economic crisis. Visitor numbers almost doubled in the decade that followed, to around 360,000 in 2018, nearly four times the country’s population. But now the Seychelles is grappling with how many visitors it can realistically accommodate.
With 90% of goods imported from abroad and a round-the-clock dependence on oil powered generators for electricity, the nation is fighting increased pollution on the islands.
And yet tourism is a vital component of the country’s economy, accounting for more than 60 per cent of its GDP. The dilemma for the government is to find a way to both encourage the growth of the industry while protecting the habitat of the famous Aldabra giant turtles.
Find out what is being done to combat the progressive destruction of Seychelles’ nature in this travel segment with Nyasha K. Mutizwa.@NyashaKMutizwa
