Cameroonian striker Toko Ekambi joins Lyon on loan from Villarreal

Cameroonian striker Karl Toko Ekambi has officially signed with French top tier side, Olympique Lyon. Ekambi is on loan from his club Villarreal to Olympique Lyonnais until the end of the season.

The striker replaces Dutchman Memphis Depay, for €4m with a €11.5m purchase option, according to a press release.

The 27-year-old international has scored six goals this season, after hitting 17 goals in 37 games in the 2017/2018 Ligue 1 season for Angers.

In his initial comments following the deal: Ekambi said: “I’ve already had contact with Lyon and it didn’t happen at that time because I chose to go to Spain.

“But once the opportunity came up, I immediately said yes, because Lyon is one of the two biggest clubs in France and I think that Lyon can’t be refused, because it’s a very big club and I’ve always wanted to play and always dreamed of playing at Lyon.”

He scored 18 times in all competitions for Spanish side Villarreal last quarter. Karl Toko Ekambi will qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais against Juventus.