Burkina Faso adopts new national security policy [Morning Call]

Burkina Faso’s government says it plans to put into full force a new national security plan to fight against armed groups and terrorists staging attacks in the country.
On Wednesday, the National Assembly adopted the bill submitted by the General Secretariat of National Defense.
The bill entails a new national security plan that would recruit voluntary civilians into the country’s armed forces.
According to the government, the civilians would undergo two weeks of military training and would be deployed in regions across the country to help the country’s armed forces.
In the latest violence to rock the country, at least 36 civilians were killed in an attack on two villages on Monday.
