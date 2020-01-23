Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burkina Faso adopts new national security policy [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Burkina Faso’s government says it plans to put into full force a new national security plan to fight against armed groups and terrorists staging attacks in the country.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly adopted the bill submitted by the General Secretariat of National Defense.

The bill entails a new national security plan that would recruit voluntary civilians into the country’s armed forces.

According to the government, the civilians would undergo two weeks of military training and would be deployed in regions across the country to help the country’s armed forces.

In the latest violence to rock the country, at least 36 civilians were killed in an attack on two villages on Monday.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..