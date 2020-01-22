Madagascar opens up senior govt positions to public [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A major recruitment campaign for senior government officials has begun in Madagascar. Interested persons since January 12 can apply for positions in an online platform.
It includes positions for director of service in ministries, governor, ambassador, adviser to the president, and ministers.
Interested persons have until Friday January 24th to submit their applications.
So, what is the assumed goal of this initiative? And how likely are other countries of the continent to follow this model?
00:55
Madagascar: President Rajoelina reappoints Ntsay as PM
01:05
Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina sworn into office
06:58
Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina declared by court as winner [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Madagascar run-off: EU urges calm
07:07
Madagascar run-off election over, results in a week [The Morning Call]
01:23
First televised presidential debate in Madagascar