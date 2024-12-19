Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's PM pauses news conference due to dizziness

Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly speaks during a plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan   -  
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

Egypt’s prime minister was forced to briefly pause a televised news conference on Wednesday after experiencing some dizziness.

Fifty-eight year old Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, was speaking in Cairo during his weekly Cabinet news briefing when he felt unwell, grabbed the microphone stood tightly and asked for a pause.

The cabinet spokesperson said he was soon better and managed to carry on with the briefing after a few minutes.

