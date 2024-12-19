Egypt's PM pauses news conference due to dizziness

Egypt
Egypt’s prime minister was forced to briefly pause a televised news conference on Wednesday after experiencing some dizziness.
Fifty-eight year old Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, was speaking in Cairo during his weekly Cabinet news briefing when he felt unwell, grabbed the microphone stood tightly and asked for a pause.
The cabinet spokesperson said he was soon better and managed to carry on with the briefing after a few minutes.
